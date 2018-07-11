African Culture Fest - July 15

This inaugural fest kicks off with a strong mission. Created by the team behind AFROMAHA, it’s goal is “to provide a long lasting platform that celebrates African culture, fosters unity, and that promotes understanding and acceptance of the growing rich cultural tapestry in Omaha and beyond.” It’s first initiation through the African Culture Fest which plans to feature headliners like Edem Soul Music, Bibiana, Samo Ray G and plenty of vendors. Expect to experience live music, fashion, food and of course, dancing! Free and open to the public, join the celebration Sunday, July 15, 2018, from 12pm-8pm at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village.

~Staff Pick