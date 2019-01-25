Omaha has a lot to offer, so every year The Reader asks locals to vote for their favorite businesses in The Readers’ Choice Best of the Big O! poll. It’s taken seriously, with an independent accounting firm tabulating ballots and IP blocking to insure each person votes only once.

The Reader was the first to conduct an annual poll in the Omaha area and has been doing so since 1996. Locals know that when they see a business holding a Best of the Big O! recognition, it’s truly a favorite business in the Metro. For everything from dentists to donuts, this expansive list features the best of the best in Omaha.

A Brag-Worthy Recognition

Many local businesses have boasted their Best Of designation to propel them to further success. Zio’s Pizza, orthodontist Dr. Kort Igel, and Harrah’s Casino are among past winners that enjoy favored status.

It’s not easy to win, and that makes it a distinguished accomplishment. Businesses that make it to the final list of winners are a true representation of what Omaha locals love.

It’s not a list thrown together based on how many marketing dollars a business is willing to spend. It’s simply a list of businesses that are the best at what they do.

Nominations are open at THEBestofTheBigO.com and run through the end of February.