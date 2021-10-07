This two-day, community-building event from the House of Afros, Capes and Curls features live, curated conversations with creatives and thought leaders on topics impacting Black lives.

Sample a discussion about mental health and art therapy with the Creative Counseling Studio. Meet the founders of Nigeria’s African Board Game Convention and Verta Maloney, cofounder of the*gamerHERs. Jam to music by Brooklyn-based electronic artist Conrad Clifton. Hear data analyst and artist Noni Williams extol the joy in math and science. Indulge in a safe space celebrating nerd, Black and Cosplay culture. Express yourself, baby!

