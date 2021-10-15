October 21-30
- 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | $30
- The Benson Theatre
- bensontheatre.org
Perhaps no play could better memorialize the exciting grand opening of Benson Theatre. In 20th Century Blues Playwright Susan Miller successfully writes characters who veer directly into the depths of women and time, but she also takes direct jabs at the forces of ageism, racism and tragedy. For seven dates this month, performers will bring 20th Century Blues to life on stage with heart. And the 100-year-old building with a vaudeville past, too, will start anew.