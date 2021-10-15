20th Century Blues
Playwright Susan Miller has authored 19 plays, the most critically acclaimed of which is My Left Breast. In 2003 she became the recipient of an esteemed Guggenheim Fellowship in Playwriting, and she currently holds two Obie awards. 

October 21-30

  • 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | $30
  • The Benson Theatre
  • bensontheatre.org

Perhaps no play could better memorialize the exciting grand opening of Benson Theatre. In 20th Century Blues Playwright Susan Miller successfully writes characters who veer directly into the depths of women and time, but she also takes direct jabs at the forces of ageism, racism and tragedy. For seven dates this month, performers will bring 20th Century Blues to life on stage with heart. And the 100-year-old building with a vaudeville past, too, will start anew.

