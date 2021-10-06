Now through October 24
Heroes of the Fourth Turning
- 2 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | $35
- BlueBarn Theatre
- bluebarn.org
Playright Will Arbery has struck a chord with both sides of the American spectrum. Heroes of the Fourth Turning will leave its audiences dazzled with deep dialogue and characterization that gets to the heart of our country’s age-old inner strife. The 15 dates at BlueBarn Theatre will spotlight performers Thomas Gjere, Suzanne Withem, Anna Jordan, Michael Judah and Joey Hartschorn. Shows run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with performances Oct. 10 and 24 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
— Matt Casas