Will Arbery’s ‘Fourth Turning’ is a Pulitzer Prize Finalist and was named Best of 2019 by The New York Times.

Now through October 24

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

  • 2 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | $35
  • BlueBarn Theatre
  • bluebarn.org

Playright Will Arbery has struck a chord with both sides of the American spectrum. Heroes of the Fourth Turning will leave its audiences dazzled with deep dialogue and characterization that gets to the heart of our country’s age-old inner strife. The 15 dates at BlueBarn Theatre will spotlight performers Thomas Gjere, Suzanne Withem, Anna Jordan, Michael Judah and Joey Hartschorn. Shows run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with performances Oct. 10 and 24 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment