May 10th - Jessica Lang Dance performs

× Expand Jessica Lang Dance

May 10th, 2018 @ 7:30pm

Jessica Lang Dance

Orpheum Theater (409 s 16th St)

ticketomaha.com/Productions/jessica-lang-dance

Witness the spellbinding beauty of New York City’s Jessica Lang Dance – one of the most exciting companies in today’s dance scene. Hailed as a “master of visual composition,” choreographer Jessica Lang blends modern design elements and classical ballet to create emotionally moving performances.

Her work, which includes elements of ballet and modern dance, has been called “sophisticated and intelligent” (Los Angeles Times) and “moving and masterful” (Chicago Sun-Times), and she is praised for her inventiveness, artistry and emotionally spellbinding choreography.