Comedian Tom Papa, The Waiting Room Nov 6 -7

Tom Papa, who has the distinction of being one of Jerry Seinfeld’s “favorite people,” will be in Omaha for a three-show, two-night stint at the Waiting Room, November 6th and 7th. The renowned comedian has written multiple books, hosts the weekly “Come to Papa” podcast and regularly appears on late night talk shows, Comedy Central and “Live From Here With Chris Thile.”

His recently released Netflix special “You’re Doing Great!” is a hilarious adventure into the experiences of being a human, with all the ups and downs which come along with being one. With charming wit and engaging energy, Papa’s performance is sure to bring a healthy dose of laughter to what has been a difficult year. For more information regarding Papa, and to purchase tickets, visit www.tompapa.com