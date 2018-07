Omaha Jitterbugs presents the Third Annual RHYTHM WEEKEND: Omaha Jazz & Tap Dance Festival, a community dance event featuring workshops for all ages and levels plus dance battles, showcases, history, and more. Experience master tap and jazz dancers from around the world share what they love with an emphasis on community growth & empowerment. Workshops of all levels, as well as community activities throughout the weekend.

× Expand Omaha Jazz & Tap Dance Festival

~Amy Schweid