The newest script by local playwright Ellen Struve is hitting the Shelterbelt Stage in July. It is summer at the Dairy Maid-Right when co-workers and recent high school graduates, Courtney and David, encounter a child migrant. They have to work with and against each other to confront the meaning of citizenship, duty to family, and the challenge of compassion in America’s Heartland. Directed by Amy Lane

× Expand the Dairy Maid-Right