March 9th-18th, 2018

Urinetown, the Musical

Chanticleer Theater (830 Franklin Avenue, Council Bluffs)

Chanticleertheater.com

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! Urinetown is an hilariously funny and touchingly honest musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself! Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:00pm with tickets between $10-20. Directed by: Jerry Brabec.