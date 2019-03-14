THIS WEEKEND: BRIGHT HALF LIFE AT OUTRSPACES

Be Louis is recognizable face on Omaha's stages. They've shared their intensity, raw talent and strength of vulnerability from UNO to the Omaha Community Playhouse and beyond. Now, they're graduating into the art of self-producing, with Tanya Barfield's Bright Half Life. Serving as director, producer and star, alongside the formidable Regina Palmer, Louis isn't holding back when it comes to being a multi-faceted rockstar, on stage and behind the scenes.

If you're looking for something new to do this weekend--get downtown to Outrspaces and support this ambitious vision brought fully to life.

Tell us about Bright Half life and how it came to be in YOUR life?

Bright Half Life by Tanya Barfield is a moving lesbian love story spanning decades in an instant -- from marriage, skydiving, children, and the infinite moments that make a life together. I stumbled across this script in college and fell in love with the intimately relatable yet surreal plot line. The play is non-linear and feels like a reverie you might have when reflecting on the events of a past or present relationship. Memories are not recalled in a linear fashion, rather they flood in all at once so you are able to connect the dots as to how your desires and values guided you through.

Who should see this show?

This story is for everyone who loves to love. Though the play is about two women in relationship, it is relatable and moving to everyone, no matter sexual orientation. In reality, all relationships go through about the same struggles, work-life balance, jealousy, having children, marriage. It is especially impactful for queer audience members, who do not often see themselves represented in such a positive and successful manner in art and media.

Tell us about Outrspaces.

OutrSpaces is a performing artists collaborative venue whose mission statement is to provide artists with a space to perform where they WILL be paid for their highly skilled labor. They offer 24/7 access rehearsal space for performing artists.

What do you want Omaha to know about this show and you work?

Homaha, this show is for you, with love! I've lived in Omaha from day one. I so wish I had been given a story of this sort in my youth, that is, a story presenting queerness as a BEAUTIFUL, POSITIVE, and most importantly NORMAL thing!! This project is all about representation for ourselves and for Omaha.

How and when can we catch your show?

Bright Half Life runs March 15, 16, 22, and 23. Doors at 7 and show at 7:30. Tickets are $25 in advance from eventbrite or a suggested donation of $25 at the door.

Anything Else?

I want to extend gratitude to our Sponsors! - Heartland Pride - Women’s Fund of Omaha - Ted and Wally’s - Orsi’s Pizza - Bobby’s Dancewear - Omaha Bicycle Co. - Ben Cass - David Young. This indie performing arts project is possible because of your support!