Best of Indigenous Film is Going Digital

collection of over 30 films will be available to enjoy along with online filmmaker Q&As.

Gathered around the

theme of CommUNITY, the films chosen reflect on six themes with a different topic each week: Activism,

Environment, History, LGBTQA+, Women’s Empowerment and Youth. Films range from documentaries to

fiction, from shorts to animation and come from American Indian, Alaska Native and worldwide Indigenous

filmmakers. Q&As will include filmmakers and native celebrities and the digital conversations are designed to

create a space for “both healing and learning.” Participation is free, all that attendees have to do is sign up here

to get access to the event, which begins Aug. 31 and continues with new films weekly

through Oct. 5.