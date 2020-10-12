Attention Photographers:
The Reader loves great photos, so we are keeping a full page open to showcase local photography in our monthly print edition.
Page 5 will feature full color or black and white work by local photographers. Photographers will be paid $150 for the photo.
The emphasis should be on photojournalism, portraiture and spot news. Sure, we love cute stuff too, but this is not the place for it.
Please send photos or links to galleries to lynn@pioneermedia.me. We will select a photo around the 15th of the month to appear in the next month’s issue.