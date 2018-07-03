‘Artisans & Oddities’

× Expand Illustration by Dave Koenig

Petshop’s next exhibit celebrates the artist’s touch with illustrations from Dave Koenig, Josh Audiss, J Barnett and Tobias Caballero in Artisans and Odditiesopening July 6.

Koenig, a painter and tattoo artist, works with a wide range of mediums ranging from watercolor to package design. Inspired by Japanism and Art Nouveau his work maintains a controlled looseness of line work and delicate treatment of color.

× Expand Illustration by Josh Audiss

Art Nouveau finds a home in Audiss’ paintings with motifs of nature, iconography and the mystical. With a biomorphic, organic style, his work tells a story through a graphic allegory.

As a tattoo artist, Barnett uses dynamic movement and bold color in rich vignettes of the natural world.

× Expand Illustration by J. Barnett

Though presented with a more color-field, graphic quality Caballero offers up portrait work full of detail. Looking closely, he’s taken care to add wrinkles, hairs and background gradients to offer complex versions of tattoo work.

× Expand Illustration by Tobias Caballero

Artisans and Oddities opens with a reception on Friday, July 6 from 7-10 p.m. and is on display through August 31 at Petshop Gallery, 2727 N 62ndStreet. For more information, visit bensonfirstfriday.com.