× Expand Pine needle basket by Joan Getzfrid

In their final year of art exhibitions at their Leavenworth location, Connect Gallery owners Tom and Joan Sitzman will showcase the Biennial Exhibition, Expressions in Fiber Art IV, opening Oct. 3.

Works in a wide variety of fibers will include wall hangings, weavings, clothing, purses, hats, non-traditional and quilts from Layna Bentley, Doug Boyd, Shelly Burge, Rachel Droppers, Melinda Eames, Lou Farmer, Carol Fettin, Agneta Gaines, Joan Getzfrid, Kitt Hamersky, Linda Huryta, Randi Hunter, Deb Koesters, Deb Korytowski, Marian Maas, Deb McColley, Cheri Miner, Jean Munhall-Sitzman, Jay Rich, Caroline Schmitz, Therese Straseski, Alice Threlkeld, Barbara Trout and Dorothy Tuma.

× Expand Fiber framed wall hanging by Rachel Droppers

An artist reception will be held Friday, October 12 from 5:30-9pm. Along with the exhibit are two workshops Oct. 13 an 27, a fashion show on October 20 and a fiber/materials swap in November.

Expressions in Fiber Art IVwill run from Oct. 3 to Nov. 3 at Connect Gallery, 3901 Leavenworth Street. For more information visit connectgallery.net.