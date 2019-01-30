× Expand Wangechi Mutu, "Non je ne regrette rien," 2007, ink, acrylic, glitter, cloth, paper collage, plastic, plant material, and mix media on Mylar, Courtesy of the Rubell Family Collection, Miami. Photo by Chi Lam.

With its 30 Americansshow opening February 2, Joslyn Art Museum is going all out to be sure the community takes advantage of this opportunity to view a sweeping exhibition highlighting three decades of contemporary African American art.

Assembled from the expansive trove of artworks owned by the Miami mega-collecting Rubell family, 30 Americansoffers a fresh perspective through a multifaceted selection of pieces by highly recognized African American artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Nick Cave, Kara Walker, Carrie Mae Weems and Kehinde Wiley. Featuring much work intended to adapt, examine or critique traditional tropes of representation, the exhibition opens a broader conversation on the potential of artistic expression to have cultural impact.

× Expand Barkley L. Hendricks, "Noir," 1978, oil and acrylic on canvas, Courtesy of the Rubell Family Collection, Miami. Photo by Chi Lam.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Joslyn is offering a varied menu of programs inspired by some of its more trenchant themes. They have partnered with Film Streams, Inclusive Communities, CreativeMornings and area artists to expand the conversation about creativity, diversity and power structures.

30 Americans: An Exhibition from the Rubell Family Collection opens on February 2 and runs through May 5, 2019, at Joslyn Art Museum. There is a non-member admission fee for this show, though it is free to the public on the first weekend of every month. The museum is located at 2200 Dodge Street and is open Tues-Sun from 10am-4pm; late ‘til 8pm on Thurs. For more information, visit www.joslyn.orgor call 402/342-3300.