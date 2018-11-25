× Expand ''La La Brutsie," ceramic figurine by Bart Vargas

As children we often see ourselves in superheroes and cartoon characters, and those identities don’t go away as we get older. But we do change and the complexities of our childhood avatars compound when given new context.

Artist Bart Vargas explores this jumbling of expectations in his solo clay works exhibit AMALGAMATIONS opening Friday, November 30 at Fred Simon Gallery.

Cast in ceramic from salvaged toys and objects, the converted characters not only highlight the way our memories tend to blend into a feeling or experience but also illustrate an intersectionality that touches on our relationship with popular culture, the discarding of objects, the cycle of consumer culture and the disassembly of mythology.

AMALGAMATIONSis on view November 30 through January 25 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam Street, lower level. For more information, visit artscountil.nebraska.gov or bartvargas.com.