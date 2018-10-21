× Expand "Owl" art print by Amy Haney

In her latest series of art prints for Creighton University’s Lied Art Gallery, Amy Haney presents a dramatic menagerie of birds with insects and other animals in large format prints.

Her exhibitAscend/Descendis what Haney describes as “a celebration of the personalities that come across with a bird’s postures, gestures, colors and shapes.”

Haney highlights the way birds observe and soak in their surroundings, introducing a face-off with the viewer. The methodical process behind Haney’s printmaking results in work that is meditative and intricate.

Ascend/Descend opens Nov. 2 with a gallery reception from 5 to 7 p.m. and runs through Dec. 2 at the Creighton University Lied Art Gallery, 2500 California Plaza, #101. For more information, visit creighton.edu/ccas/fineandperformingarts/liedartgallery or amyhaney.com.