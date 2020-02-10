‘And the Nominees are…’

Visual arts showcase of OEAA candidates opens at RBR G, Feb. 14

Posted on by Elmer Ellefson

Barber is a featured visual arts nominee in the 14th annual OEAA. Above is his mixed media “I see myself in you”

To whet your appetite for the category of visual art before the winners of the 14th annual Omaha Entertainment & Arts Awards are announced Feb.16, the Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery on Vinton St. will host a reception for its nominees Feb. 14, from 5 to 9 p.m.

More than 30 artists nominated from 10 categories will exhibit samples of their artworks. This is a prime opportunity to view local art in a wide variety of media and styles. According to RBR G Director John Rogers, “It will be the state of visual of art in the metropolitan Omaha area.” Categories in the arts awards include: Visual Artist, Emerging Artist, New Media, 2-D, 3-D, Group Show, Solo Show, Two Person Show, Public Art and Non-traditional Format.

The Visual Arts Showcase will run until February 22. Gallery hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information:  www.rbrg.org, info@rbrg.org or call 402-496-4797.

 


