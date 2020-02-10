‘And the Nominees are…’









To whet your appetite for the category of visual art before the winners of the 14th annual Omaha Entertainment & Arts Awards are announced Feb.16, the Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery on Vinton St. will host a reception for its nominees Feb. 14, from 5 to 9 p.m.

More than 30 artists nominated from 10 categories will exhibit samples of their artworks. This is a prime opportunity to view local art in a wide variety of media and styles. According to RBR G Director John Rogers, “It will be the state of visual of art in the metropolitan Omaha area.” Categories in the arts awards include: Visual Artist, Emerging Artist, New Media, 2-D, 3-D, Group Show, Solo Show, Two Person Show, Public Art and Non-traditional Format.

The Visual Arts Showcase will run until February 22. Gallery hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information: www.rbrg.org , info@rbrg.org or call 402-496-4797.