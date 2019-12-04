Art of Giving Local









The giving season is here, and people are thinking about what to get their loved ones for the holidays. If you are in the market for something unique, look no further than below to find what could be the perfect gift, especially if art is on your short list.

Benson’s The Little Gallery is hosting the 5th Annual Little Show, featuring various media by local artists who were invited to submit pieces 12×12 inches or smaller that retail for $100 or less. The Little Gallery hosts the show to encourage the giving of locally made art during the holiday season. Participating artists, including John Stillmunks, Lori Tatreau, Lynda Vik, Haley Whitesel, Jonathan Seevers, Michael Trenhaile, Ranae Boggess, Becky Lee, Bob Mathews, Jaim Hackbart, Peggy Reineke, John Brumbach, John D. Munoz, Nancy Smith and Trudy Swanson, will be available during this season of giving.

The 5th Annual Little Show opens Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and runs through Dec. 28 at The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple Street. Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or by appointment. For more information, visit polecatcommunications.com/the-little-gallery/ or contact info@polecatcommunications.com.