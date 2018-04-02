× Expand "Soft Break," 2016, acrylic on canvas by Kimberly Glass

The Omaha Public Library’s Michael Phipps Gallery and the gallery’s new curator, Victoria Hoyt, present a two-person exhibit by artists Erin Blayney and Kimberly Glass.

Both artists use a spontaneous and intuitive process, applying shape and line instinctually, resulting in mostly abstract, gestural works of colorful playfulness and expressive emotion. Figurative allusions hint at forms, occasionally subtle and sometimes bolder.

× Expand "Oyster #6," 2017, pastel and graphite on paper by Erin Blayney "Oyster #6," 2017, pastel and graphite on paper by Erin Blayney

“The shared spontaneity of these artists has led to a light-filled, energetic collection of people, objects and narratives that seem to slip into new forms as they’re gazed upon,” Curator Hoyt said.

Beachcombers opens with a reception May 4th, from 4-6 p.m. with a brief talk with the artists at 5 p.m. Always free and open to the public, the show continues through June 28th. The Michael Phipps Gallery is located in the South East corner of first floor of the W. Dale Clark Library at 215 S. 15th Street. Further information may be found at omaha.bibliocommons.com/events.