Call to Arms

Artist-couple Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez and Charley Friedman have spent their recent studio time creating a new tandem body of work focused on trenchant issues of violence and oppression for their show opening at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery on October 29.

Friedman, whose work in a variety of media often features wordplay and a gentle skewering of visual tropes, considers the iconography of guns, a highly freighted symbol in the American consciousness. Approaching this serious topic through his characteristic brand of humor, he surrounds the viewer with an enveloping grid of toylike cut-outs of guns.

Despite their Seussian qualities, the sheer number of munitions amplify a denser context, including intersecting narratives around guns as desirable consumer objects, Constitutional symbols and weapons of destruction.

Friedemann-Sánchez’s art aims at power structures from her consistently feminist perspective. In her sculptural installation, she reflects on the work and subsequent canonization of Surrealist artist Hans Bellmer’s Poupée sculptures—dismembered female doll figurines, which he posed in domestic settings and photographed.

Disquieting and voyeuristic at best, they also embody an intrusive, fetishistic and violent view toward women, a view whose embrace Friedemann-Sánchez reminds is a mirror of a patriarchal society and an emblem of embedded cultural exploitation.

Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez and Charley Friedman will open Thursday, October 29 at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery. Located at 1042 Howard Street in the Old Market Passageway, the gallery is open Tues-Sat from noon-8pm and on Sun from noon-6pm. For more information, please contact 402.341.1877, email gardenofthezodiac@gmail.com, or visit the Garden of the Zodiac page on Facebook.