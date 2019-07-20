







There is still time to visit El Museo Latino and catch Chica, an exhibition of original pastel drawings by Joseph Broghammer. The exhibition opened at this South Omaha venue on June 22nd.

Artist Broghammer was commissioned in 2017 to produce a series of drawings to illustrate the children’s book, Chica, by arts collector and patron Karen Duncan of Lincoln. The book chronicles the early life, budding friendship and subsequent adoption of Duncan’s dog, Chica, starting in El Tajin, Mexico and ending with preparations for a new life in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Broghammer’s unique and bold use of chalk pastels provides droll and moving accompaniment to Duncan’s travelogue, as told from the dog’s point of view in both English and Spanish.

With whimsy and touching sensitivity, from life in a circus to a scary visit to the vet, Broghammer’s guileless drawing style and peculiar compositions provide a fun and sincere illumination to this entertaining children’s book.

The exhibition runs through August 24th. Copies of the book are for sale through the Museum, and at various locations. around Omaha. Contact the museum for hours of operation, at 402-731-1137, or visit their website at elmuseolatino.org. They are located at 4701 South 25thStreet.