× Expand Artist Christian Rothmann poses with work for his exhibit at Garden of the Zodiac, "Circles on the Move."

Count on Berlin artist Christian Rothmann to help usher in the warmth and vibrancy of springtime. His latest show, Circles on the Move at the Garden of the Zodiac, provides a welcome shot of color and energy, guaranteed to shake off the last of the winter doldrums.

Rothmann is known for his bright and expressionistic paintings and watercolors, often landscapes or botanical subjects conceived in degrees of abstraction. His varied yet recognizable lexicon of marks and forms will be exhibited in a number of recent works on paper, canvas and wood supports.

× Expand Rothmann's paintings bubble up with energy and urgency in Zodiac exhibit.

Marking important new territory for the artist is his reimagination of the 5-foot solid-colored metal discs he had used previously in outdoor installations, where these visual markers served as disrupters in urban or rural landscapes. Rothmann moved the discs back into the studio to revive a decades-old investigation of the circle, with its perfect, infinite edge, as a format for his lively compositions.

The Moving Gallery’s Christian Rothmann: Circles on the Moveis on view at the Garden of the Zodiac beginning Thursday, May 3 from 7-9pm and runs through July 1. The gallery, located at 1042 Howard Street in the Old Market Passageway, is open Tues-Sat from noon-8pm and on Sun from noon-6pm.