Clay Harvest









Twenty-two nationally recognized clay artists will display their ceramic art at potters’ homes, an historic grain mill and a wine tasting venue this weekend in the annual Omaha North Hills Pottery Tour.

Set for October 5-6, the pottery tour adds a new stop At Crescent Moon, where owner and fellow ceramicist Will Galusha will add local artists Kathryn Schroeder, Peter Scherr and John Cohorst to this year’s autumn harvest on display.

With a sense of Asian aesthetic, Schroeder’s red clay and porcelain serving pieces exhibit rich surface textures. Scherr and Cohorst, once apprentices for internationally known ceramic artist Jun Kaneko, have developed divergent styles. Currently, Scherr creates tableware in earthtones with pastel interiors using brick clay from Endicott, NE, while Cohorst decorates his porcelain work, known as Astro, with colorful astronaut imagery. Galusha, who gained his initial ceramics training in England, produces functional pottery marked by altered forms and coiled decoration.

Established tour stops, Big Table Studios, Dennison Pottery, Too Far North Wine Tasting, and The Florence Mill, will feature eighteen potters. Visitors will find clay works from miniature pitchers and vases to life-size outdoor sculptures, from plates, mugs and bowls for the table to contemporary ceramic masks and assemblages for the wall. Soup tureens, casseroles, ramen bowls and sushi plates of stoneware, porcelain, and earthenware are among the thousands of hand-thrown and sculpted works for sale by artists from seven states.

Artists at each stop: Big Table Studios: Liz Vercruysse, John Martelle, resident hosts, Amy Nelson, Doug Schroder, Zac Spates, Jonathan Walburg; Too Far NorthWine Tasting:Eric Knoche, Travis Hinton; Dennison Pottery; John Dennison, resident host, Naomi Keller, David Harris, Mike Bose, Bill Gossman; The Florence Mill: Susan McGilvrey, Tim Reese, Amy Smith, Tom Hubbell, Tom Quest; Cresent Moon Pottery:Wes Galusha, Resident Host, Peter Scherr, John Cohorst, Kathryn Schroeder.

This free self-guided tour October 5 & 6 (Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) winds along Hwy 75 for a 30-mile drive between Omaha and Herman, NE. Organized by potters for potters, this event offers the unique hospitality of each stop including homemade soup, wine tasting, local musicians and wood-fired pizza. Learn more about the artists and the tour route at www.onhpt.com.

Facts can be verified at www.onhpt.