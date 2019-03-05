× Expand Ilaamen Pelshaw. "Flamingo" (2018) Acrylic on canvas panel

Take a winter break at the Connect Gallery, this second Friday of March, by adding a little color to your otherwise grey and snowy start to 2019. Plan on attending the opening reception of Color Theory, a solo exhibit featuring the work of Ilaamen Pelshaw.

Pelshaw works mostly in acrylic and graphite, creating vibrant and boldly geometric paintings that derive inspiration from the natural and cultural beauty and contrasts of her home, Guatemala.

“My country is a place of contrasts: whether its racial and social differences or financial disparities,” she said in her artist statement. “I have learned to observe and appreciate them. There is beauty in opposites and differences and I transmit that in my work through color.”

the use of color, Pelshaw hopes to express not only the contrasts, but also the resilient happiness of the people. Her illustrative style is symbolically figurative at times, and at others abstract and expressionistic.

“Since art allows us to transmit emotions, my aim is to display the type of cheerfulness and happiness we have in Guatemala even in the face of hardship and contrasts.”

Currently also a freelance graphic designer, Pelshaw has been in more than fifteen group and solo exhibits since she began exhibiting in 2017.

The show runs from March 6th through the 30th. The opening reception is March 8thfrom 5:30-9PM. For more information, contact the gallery at 402-991-8234