× Expand “trac[k]ing” 2016/17, drawing, collage, mixed media by Sophie Dvořák

DIALOGICAL, opening Friday, April 13 6-9 p.m. at Darger HQ Gallery, will feature similarly inspired work by Sophie Dvořák (Vienna, Austria) and Matthew Sontheimer (Lincoln, NE).

Both artists use language and map imagery to create a conceptual analysis of how images and language from the media work together to convey information. Sontheimer’s text-based work focuses on his internal dialogue whereas Dvořák looks externally to cartography to create an abstracted, reduced language.

Dvořák received her MFA from Glasgow School of Art and the Academy of Fine Arts, Vienna, Austria. She has exhibited internationally and has been the recipient of numerous grants and awards throughout Europe. Her work is in the permanent collection of the Academy of Fine Arts, Vienna, Budapest History Museum and the City of Vienna.

× Expand “Label Conscience” 2014, mixed media on paper, by Matthew Sontheimer

Currently an Associate Professor of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Sontheimer received a BFA from Austin State University and an MFA from Montana State University, Bozeman. His work is represented by the Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas, Texas, and can be found in the permanent collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Texas, the New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, New York. He is currently an Associate Professor of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

DIALOGICAl continues until June 3 at Darger HQ, 1804 Vinton St. For details and gallery hours go to dargerhq.org.