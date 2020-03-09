







Modern Arts Midtown shifts into Direct Drive in March when it introduces, new to its stable, Wisconsin artist Dale Mainer and his large-scale, abstract paintings. Mainer will attend the exhibits opening Friday, March 6, from 6-8 p.m.

“He has some great colorful paintings, some of which are at (large) sizes like 84 x 60 and 60 x 60, but he also has a 96 x 96 and a 84 x 120 diptych we intend to put in the show as well,” said MAM spokesperson Logan Roots.

Direct Drive will also featuring work by Brent Witters and Deborah Stewart. Stewart is also exhibiting at MAM for the first time with her abstract acrylic paintings and Witters is showing a new series of mixed media, test blocks.

Direct Drive will also hold a second opening Friday, April 24 from 6-8 p.m. For more info as well as gallery hours go to modernartsmidtown.com or call 402-502-8737.