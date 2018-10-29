Dual Focus

× Expand “Love Letters," 2014, archival pigment print by artist Roberta Leaverton

Multi-media artist and educator Peter Fankhauser joins photographer Roberta Leaverton, at the Michael Phipps Gallery, in a dual exhibit of their work beginning Friday, November 2nd.

Contextualizing through Contentbrings together these two artists, whose passions both lie with the photographic arts, but with widely different results.

“Bert” Leaverton was born and raised in rural Dawson County, Nebraska.After high school she joined the Army National Guard and remained affiliated with the Army and Army Reserve for over twenty years. Within both her civilian and military worlds, she has been making photographs.

Her deployment to Iraq in 2003-2004 allowed her to return with hundreds of photographs, documenting history through her eyes. Leaverton graduated with high honors and a Commercial Photography degree from Metro Community College in 2014.

In her recent work, she combines her penchant for extensive journaling with a passion for photographing miniatures, creating 1/35thscale dioramas depicting the realities of war resulting in personal imagery about the realities of military life.

× Expand Untitled, 2017 Archival inkjet print, 24 x 24 in by Peter Fankhauser

Fankhauser has held posts at Hauser Wirth (& Schimmel) in Los Angeles, the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York, and The City University of New York.

A recurring theme and personal passion for the artist is how our perceptions of story, information, news, and culture, mutate when delivered through varying media. He often combines still and video imagery with music, printed and spoken word, and performance

In addition to his position as Programs Manager at Omaha Creative Institute, Fankhauser teaches courses in Photography and Visual Literacy at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

An Opening Reception for the artists kicks things off on Friday, November 2nd, from 4PM to 6PM. The show runs through December 31st. The Michael Phipps Gallery is located in the downtown branch of the Omaha Public Library, 215 South 15thStreet. Further information is available at omahalibrary.org/browse_program/michael-phipps-gallery/.