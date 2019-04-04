'Elite Eight'

× Expand Gail Kendall, "Charger" slipped terracotta.jpg

True to their calling, Gallery 1516 has put together another exhibition of solid Nebraska artistic quality with the Nebraska 8 Invitational, which continues through April 14.As more proof of the depth, diversity, and quality of midwest artists, the show brings together eight of whom impart a commitment to their craft and community.

Much different than a large juried show like the 2017 Biennial, this time a select group of artists were invited to exhibit by the organizers, let by gallery owner Patrick Drickey. Each artist was chosen for their distinct voice within their chosen medium and professional devotion to their craft.

At first it seems a small group for such an expansive gallery, but this allowed each artist to show multiple works, giving viewers a clearer introduction to their style. Plus, with works like Catherine Ferguson’s steel “Del Castillo” sculptures, a little extra room is necessary to appreciate the larger pieces.

Apparently, there is no magic in the number of artists chosen. Total number of works, their subsequent size, and a varied palette of media and styles directed the roster to eight, according to Drickey.

The Nebraska 8 Invitational features the following artists, in no particular order; Mary Zicafoose, Sheila Hicks, Gail Kendall, Wanda Ewing, Karen Kunc, Christina Narwicz, Jacqueline Kluver, and Catherine Ferguson. The work is displayed also in no particular order, though there is evidence of some attention to series, as with Wanda Ewing’s “Bougie” prints, or like pieces, as with Gail Kendall’s ceramic wares.

These artists have been written up more than once in these pages, and the names are probably known to most readers and certainly to arts patrons. Several of these artists are in international collections, in museums, various national collections, public, private and corporate; their resumés are awash in shows, awards, recognitions and residencies. Each artist has several works in the show, but column inches and word count dictate an abbreviated and general discussion.

Lively variations in color and fibers blend and fade into others to animate two textile pieces by Mary Zicafoose. “Fault Line Tapestry Triptych” is a vertical set of three, narrow Ikat tapestry panels. Geometric blues and violets are accented with blocks of chartreuse and orange, electric color divided by a thin white line of wall from the gap between the panels.

Ikat, Zicafoose’s preferred method of working, is an ancient method of resist dyeing and over-dyeing of yarns prior to weaving. These are then woven together on a loom into dense tapestries of symbol and abstraction.

Sheila Hicks is known for her monumental fabric and soft-sculpture installations. However, this show’s most seductive piece is her diminutive 6 x 8-inch “Wiggles,” a sculpture of intertwined, bundled silk threads woven around and through a monofilament grid.

The red, yellow and blue silk bundles seem to shimmer vicariously on the transparent ladder. They appear as if someone may have strummed the monofilaments like a guitar, sending the fragile silk threads into an uncontrollable dance that left them twisted and tangled.

For some, usability can destroy a piece of fine art. But in Gail Kendall’s mind, function is just one more consideration in the art. Kendall came to this realization late in her career. She works primarily in terracotta, and her work derives from a marriage of high-end “palace” pots, with the more pedestrian, usable tableware of the working class.

Kendall has several pieces in the show. Stylistically, she combines the formal with the informal and conceptual, resulting in a fresh aesthetic. Her exceptional “Meadowlark” tureen, of steely blues adorning a cream base, is an elegant and lively marriage of the ornate and straightforward simplicity.

All of her work has an innate elegance, but her plates and platters probably meet the utilitarian expectations best. Two of the most sophisticated pieces in this show are her two wall-hung, 20-inch diameter plates; “Charger” and “Rodmartin,” both slipped terra cotta adorned with spectacular floral and leaf designs.

× Expand Karen Kunc, "Biocosmic Wave" woodcut

Karen Kunc is represented by several of her iconic, abstract, wood block prints depicting ethereal landforms, symbolic weather patterns, and odd, amoebic entities in bright and earthy colors.

Quite unlike her usual work, however, is “Reef” 2017, a large grid of 30 prints on 15 x 22 inch Japanese paper, produced through traditional woodblock and pochoir, an involved hand process using stencils to repeat certain elements of the image.

The basic image is more-or-less repeated on all the sheets: abstracted organic swirls and linework, looking a bit like odd topographic maps. The top row is primarily bright sunshine yellow with a muted base image, and below that each subsequent row gets printed additions to the base image; structural grid patterns, new color introduced to deepen the image. Various colored dots are added and by the time we get to the bottom row, the image has become a complex and layered dance of color.

Pay close attention when you walk in front of this piece. If you cause enough of a draft, the top sheets will lift, revealing additional prints layered underneath. The Japanese paper is slightly translucent, and the “lower” images are barely seen.

× Expand Wanda Ewing, "Pink NIghty" woodcut.

The late Wanda Ewing is represented by ten prints from her 2007 “Bougie Series.” Each is a female portrait in caricature of deep reds, ambers, browns and yellows against a simple, colored background. The figures are posed as archetypal supermodels, sophisticated and self-assured, albeit comically seductive

Each is also titled for a month of the year, a reminder of their intended purpose. Originally, these linocut prints were presented under acetate overlays as mock glamour-mag covers, complete with bold mastheads and teasers like “Blond is the New Black” or “Find your Inner Barbie.”

According to Drickey, time was unkind to the overlays, and the exhibit had to forego all but one. The first piece in the display includes the original acetates and gives the viewer a sense of the artists’ editorial intent.

× Expand Christina Narwicz, "Opening Through Time" oil.

With seemingly similar inspiration as Kunc’s work, Christina Narwicz produces paintings that appear to have their roots in nature. Most or her oils paintings are spontaneous and heavily abstracted but bring forth a sense of landscape and water.

Narwicz’s paintings near the front door stray from this natural imagery, however. The twin, enigmatic “Optimist’s Prayer” and “Luminous Refuge” are non-objective, gestural paintings of simple green and yellow backgrounds, each with cryptic, scratchy, unintelligible “writing” across the whole painting.

Jacqueline Kluver’s acrylic paintings weave color and pattern together in an intricate dance. Herpaintings are comfortably busy; a layered quilt of line, shape, and color creating three-dimensional space both intentional and accidental.

As with much of her work, Catherine Ferguson finds novel ways to synthesize mythology, spiritual symbolism and personal memory into the immersive, idealistic and new. Ferguson’s work has often been described by others as “transcendent” and “transformative.”

× Expand Catherine Ferguson, “Corsetiere” wire sculpture

Her large, steel “Del Castillo” forms dominate the floors, each appears to be something historically or archeologically important, a petrified remnant or skeleton of a prehistoric pod or vessel. And her fragile and airy wall-reliefs, like “A Slice of Heaven” are twisted masses of thin wire dotted here and there with small discs. The lights from the room play havoc with the shadows on the wall, multiplying the wire many times over.

The Nebraska 8 Invitational, which runs through April 14th, gives the visitor a taste of each artist’s inspirations and craft, but the number of pieces from each are too limited to see any individual growth or style development. All of the work in the show has been displayed in the past, but if it promotes a following for these artists, all for the better.

The Nebraska 8 Invitational continues through April 14 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. For more details and gallery hours go to gallery1516.org/ or call (402) 305-1510.