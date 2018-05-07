× Expand Alicia Farris– “Homegrown” mixed water media

The Missouri Valley Impressionist Society will exhibit its 7thAnnual Juried Art Show at Omaha’s Gallery 1516, opening May 11, from 7-9:30 p.m. This year’s juror is Omaha artist Stephen Cornelius Roberts.

The Society was founded in 2011 comprised of active artists ranging from successful professionals to those just beginning their disciplined pursuit into the realm of painting and drawing.

× Expand Susan Lynn – “Reflections on a Perfect Morning”

Over forty-five artists were chosen representing nine states. From their Mission Statement: “The Society allows those who work in Impressionism to paint and exhibit together and is one of the few organizations in the Midwest that embraces the method of painting en plein air, a method the Impressionists are able to call their own.”

× Expand Larry DeGraff– “Jewel of Niangua” oil

The MVIS 7thAnnual Juried Art Show opens with a reception Friday, May 11th, from 7- 9:30PM. Free and one to the public, the show continues through June 30th. Gallery 1516 is located at 1516 Leavenworth Street, in downtown Omaha. Further information is at www.gallery1516.org, and missourivalleyimpressionistsociety.com.