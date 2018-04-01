Encore! Encore!

Artist Engler makes bold, colorful ‘statement’ in return to Connect Gallery

Artist Robert Klein Engler returns to the Connect Gallery in April with Recent Work. Engler’s paintings and marker drawings reflect a style that gathers inspiration from poetry to medieval manuscripts to the De Stijl.

With a foundation in abstraction, his aesthetic utilizes symbolism, a painterly treatment and bold color bound together with a narrative to offer something personal and spiritual for his audience.

As a writer and artist, Engler seeks to tell relatable stories full of vibrancy and self-reflection tackling subjects like immigration, religion, history and a sense of place.

Recent Work is on view at Connect Gallery and Studios, 3901 Leavenworth Street, April 4th to April 28th with an artist’s reception on Friday, April 13, 5:30-9pm. For more information, visit connectgallery.net.

