Encore! Encore!

Robert Klein Engler, 2017 "Stag Party: Take That, Renoir!" (acrylic on canvas, 30" x 40").

Artist Robert Klein Engler returns to the Connect Gallery in April with Recent Work. Engler’s paintings and marker drawings reflect a style that gathers inspiration from poetry to medieval manuscripts to the De Stijl.

With a foundation in abstraction, his aesthetic utilizes symbolism, a painterly treatment and bold color bound together with a narrative to offer something personal and spiritual for his audience.

As a writer and artist, Engler seeks to tell relatable stories full of vibrancy and self-reflection tackling subjects like immigration, religion, history and a sense of place.

Recent Work is on view at Connect Gallery and Studios, 3901 Leavenworth Street, April 4th to April 28th with an artist’s reception on Friday, April 13, 5:30-9pm. For more information, visit connectgallery.net.