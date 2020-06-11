When Gallery 72 transitioned into its namesake non-profit—the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery—it sharpened its focus on what had always been a core value—showing and supporting the work of contemporary printmakers. To that end, it has acquired a printing press and sponsored workshops in order to spread the joy of making fine art in multiples.

RBR Gallery’s June show Fine Art Prints, opening IRL on the 12th from 5-9 pm as part of Vinton Street’s Second Friday, presents a group show featuring a broad spectrum work from several artists both new to and long associated with both the medium and the venue.

Director John Rogers describes the show as an informal gathering of artworks, so do not expect thematic rigor to be a guiding principle. However, do expect to see work that is new to view, even among familiar artists.

Highlights include recent works by Lincoln artist Shawn Teseo Ballarin, whose woodcut and relief etching prints are characterized by layered, floating intersections of linear and geometric elements in harmonic balance.

A new artist to the gallery, Lincoln printmaker Keith Buswell will show etchings from his 2019 series That Which Connects Us. In each work, he transforms a single tree found growing in his community into a sentinel, symbolizing the network of branches and roots that are part of society’s intertwined systems.

Fine Art Prints opens at the RBR Gallery, 1806 Vinton Street, on Friday, June 12 from 5-9pm. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday from 10am-6pm. More information on the gallery may be found at www.gallery72.com.