Flower Power









If Spring is a ‘canvas’ of flowers for you, head over to the Petshop gallery in Benson on June 7, 2019 for the opening of exhibit Oma-flora from 7 p.m -10 p.m.

Oma-flora is an immersive installation by artist Brandon Bullard. Using the organization and materiality of fabric and weaving, painting and 3-D work, he “squeezes” feelings and thoughts into visual conversations about society.

Flora refers to the plants of a particular region. The title Oma-flora combines the German word for grandmother (Oma) and flora which gives a connection to Mother Nature.

As part of the immersive experience, Bullard will be creating a public art piece in Benson, coinciding with the exhibition.

Oma-floraopens June 7, 2019 and is up until July 26, 2019 at Pethop Gallery, 2725 N 62nd St. Gallery hours are 11 a.m-2 p.m on Fridays, or by appointment. For more information, contact info@bensonfirstfriday.com.