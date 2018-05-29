Follow the Leader

× Expand An exhibit by "norm4eeva .friends4eva" will highlight Petshop Gallery's 6th-year anniversary in Benson.

June is a big month of celebration for Petshop Gallery in Benson. This month marks the gallery’s six-year anniversary and will kick off a big renovation project.

Petshop will become the official headquarters of Benson First Friday; a nonprofit which serves as a platform for culture within their community to create opportunity, exposure and experiences.

Highlighting this June 1 kickoff is norm4eeva .friends4eva, a collaborative show featuring local, national and international artists in a spectacle of color, imagery and style.

The exhibit celebrates the experiences that artist norm4eva has had meeting and working with other creatives that translates into the relationship the audience builds with those artists while viewing the work. Using color, form and movement, norm evokes the education her past offers to shape her creative future.

Included in the show are Forever Young Crew (Guadalajara, Mexico), Nite Owl (Oakland, California), Noal Guard (Oxford, England), Jon Munden (Kansas City, Mo), Helen Gene Nichols (Taos, New Mexico), Albine (Jumet, Belgium), Totem Stringed Instruments (Golden, Colorado), Blasie Anderson (Lincoln, Nebraska), And From Omaha, Dojorok, The JJ, Danjo, Troy Davis, Derek Shockey, Tres, and Alex Jochim.

norm4eeva .friends4evaruns through June at Petshop Gallery, 2727 N 62ndStreet. For more information, visit bensonfirstfriday.com.