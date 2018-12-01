For ‘Charity’s Sake’

× Expand Featured chair in exhibit "Chair-ty" at Artist Co-op

In the next Artists’ Cooperative Gallery’s December show, local artists are altering and interpreting chairs using their favored medium, with the proceeds for the auctioned object going back into the Artists’ Coop for needed repairs.

The CHAIR-itysilent auction fundraising event opens December 4, with a reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and then on Friday, December 7, bidding begins. For forty years, the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery has conducted educational and cultural outreach activities and maintains and staffs a gallery that features works in a wide variety of media.

The nonprofit hopes the fundraiser will help with a new roof and windows, so they continue their mission of encouraging supporting artistic growth and professionalism in presentation.

CHAIR-itywill be on display through Sunday, December 30 at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th Street. For more information, visit artistscoopomaha.com.