Friendly Persuasion

Split Gallery hosts a ‘Queer gathering’ open to all and other ‘Holigay’ events in December









The exhibit, All my Friends at Once opens at Split Gallery on December 13th. John Paul Gurnett, the curator and creative director of the show, writes, “The purpose of this show is to create a Queer gathering space at the SPLIT gallery,” and for LGBTQIA2S+ people to utilize the space for assembly.

Among the artists in the show are Carmen Stukenholtz, Joe Rohleder, Becca Bartlett, Sage Griffith. All are either queer or supporters of queer inclusivity.

Apart from the show, a “Holigay” artists’ market with various vendors will be hosted on December 14th. An upcoming drag show will be held on the 21st, and a Sunday Social has been scheduled on the 22nd and will host performances ranging from poetry reading to open mic acts.

Although this exhibition is about queer inclusion, all people are welcome to celebrate together Gurnett added.

All my Friends at Once opens on December 13th, and will be open on the 14th, 21st-22nd at Split Gallery located on 2561 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105. For more information, email queernite@gmail.com.