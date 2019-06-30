Give ’em a ‘Break’

Artist shifts his gaze from celebrity to everyday objects in B Side of Benson Theatre show









Taking a break to notice and take interest in everyday objects is something that can easily be taken for granted, but artist Jan Schiltmeijer has it down to an art.

The B Side of Benson Theatre will exhibit “Break”, with works by Schiltmeijer. “Break” will have it’s opeining reception July 5, 2019 from 6 p.m-11 p.m.

Exploration of the beauty in everyday objects is what “Break” aims to do. Schiltmeijer creates work that celebrates joy. His paintings are often a reflection of “American heroes, movie stars and musicians”. With this show he hopes to encourage the finding of beatufication that is in all everyday objects.

Schiltmeijer was born in Haarlem, Holland, grew up in Amersterdam and now lives in New York. He specialized and worked in Art-direction for two years before making the decision to work as a full time painter.

“Break” open on July 5 and is up through July 30th, 2019 at the B Side of Benson Theatre, 6058 Maple Street and is free to the public. For more information, go to bensontheatre.org.