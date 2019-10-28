







Anderson O’ Brien Fine Art gallery opens a new exhibition, Jane Booth: Glimpses November 1, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.

Jane Booth: Glimpses experiments with different points in time such as a fading past or a manifesting present. Booth dove into art through ceramics. Pursuing her “love of sculpture and working with her hands” lead her to become a steel cutter and welder before turning to fine art.

Often painting on raw canvas, paper, wood, metal and rubber, she devotes “physical and emotional” experiences “of being in and of the environment” to reveal an honest expression. This could lend to pinning cotton canvas to “the ground with heavy rocks”, spraying or dipping it in water while working in the elements may inspire the color palette or mark making.

Jane Booth: Glimpses, opens on November 1, from 5–8 p.m., and runs through November 30, at Anderson O’ Brien Fine Art gallery, 3201 Farnam St. #6109. Gallery hours are Monday- Saturday from 10am – 5:30 pm. For more info go to aobfineart.com.