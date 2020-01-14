Going Solo









Artist Thalia Rodgers has come a long way in a short time to her solo show of new mixed media paintings and drawings at the Union for Contemporary Art, opening Jan. 18.

Originally a graphic arts major at UNL, Rodgers only began to explore painting in her sophomore year. Since then, she has received a Howard scholarship award, hosted solo shows at Lincoln’s Turbine Flats and Parrish Studios, participated in the Omaha Zine Fest, been included in group shows at Eisentrager·Howard, Tugboat, Maple Street Construct and Amplify Arts, to name a few, as well as been featured online at Ghost Gallery. Confident in Rodgers’ breakout talent, the Union selected her for this solo show last spring, even before she had completed her BFA degree.

Rodgers has described her style as one influenced by her love of drawing and engagement with color. Her inspirations come from personal memories, transformed into the exaggerated shapes and repetitive gestures that animate the crowded surfaces of her compositions.

Thalia Rodgers runs through March 14 at the Union’s Wanda D. Ewing Gallery, located at 2423 N. 24th Street with free public hours on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesdays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information may be found at www.u-ca.org .