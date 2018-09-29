Graphic Coverage

× Expand Richard Mosse, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, 2017, digital c-print on metallic paper, 24 x 60 inches (print), 25 15/16 x 61 15/16 x 2 inches (framed), Edition 2 of 5, with 2 Aps, ©Richard Mosse, Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

Joslyn Art Museum opens two exhibitions beginning Oct. 6, that underscore, in distinctly different ways, communication through patterns.

Pattern and Purpose: American Quilts from the Shelburne Museumhighlights 34 outstanding examples of textile design and craft from 3 centuries of quilt-making. These textiles represent not only the skill and creativity of their makers, but often reflect contemporaneous design trends and community histories.

× Expand Digital Image Disk 55 Unidentified maker, Applique Roses and Tulips Quilt, 1840-1860, cotton, 90 x 87 in., Collection of Shelburne Museum, acquired from Mrs. Gertrude Bickel, 1959-176.2. Photography by Andy Duback.

The best among them feel bold, fresh and timeless. Included in the exhibition is a studio quilt by the award-winning Michael James, who is the Ardis James Professor of Textiles, Merchandising & Fashion Design and Department Chair at UNL.

Simultaneously, the latest offering in the Riley CAP Gallery are recent photographs by Richard Mosse. The Irish-born, New York based documentary photographer has challenged himself to find more provocative ways to bring the global human crises of war, poverty and displacement into focus for audiences too removed, uninformed or numbed to traditional newsfeeds.

InHeat Map, the featured series of large-scale photographs, Mosse has used military-grade thermal imaging cameras to stitch together a portrait of the vast scope of refugee migration. His images illuminate the vast, sprawling patterns of tent cities and staging sites in intimate and nearly surreal detail.

BothPattern and Purpose: American Quilts from the Shelburne Museum andRichard Mosse run from October 6 through January 6, 2019, at Joslyn Art Museum. There is an admission fee for the quilt show. The museum is located at 2200 Dodge Street and is open Tues-Sun from 10am-4pm; late ‘til 8pm on Thurs. For more information, visit www.joslyn.orgor call 402/342-3300.