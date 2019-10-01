







Women Who Weld will showcase their heavy metal magic this weekend, October 4-6, in its 7th sales and benefit exhibit at the Bancroft Street Market Gallery. The Artists Reception will take place Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. The gallery will also be open Saturday from 10 to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon- 5 p.m.

W3 artist Melinda Eames organized the Women Who Weld initially in 2010 to add a unique element to the Metro art scene’s diversity. Since then Eames says the shared value of its group exhibits has increased even more.

“The show has grown to be a much anticipated event,” she said. “This year the show will benefit the Heartland Family Services, as we will be collecting books or donations to purchase books for two of their programs. BabyTALK and Ready in Five programs hand out 200 books monthly. The goal is to give every child the opportunity to have and to hold their very own book. Multiples of the same book and gently used books are welcome.”

Viewers who do donate books or money will be entered into a drawing for an art piece. Eames said this extra added value to their exhibit is W3’s way of giving back to a community “that has supported our work as artists.”

The nine participating sculptors include Sharon Boynton, Nancy Carlson, Antonella Gosselin, Hanne Kruse, Linda Hoagland, Melody Scott, Peggy Ritschel, Karla Karr and Eames. Though they all have heavy metal in common, highlights from several artist statements below indicate significant differences and often a delicate touch.

Boynton: “I incorporate fused glass, enamel, wood and found objects into my work. The qualities of these materials add depth and light, creating a unique juxtaposition to the steel.”

Carlson: “I most enjoy combining my metal pieces with clay and paint processes, which I have utilized for years. Combining elements of color, shape and line provides further challenges in my multi-media artworks. A theme I have always enjoyed in my “art making” is whimsy, thus my crazy characters evolved.”

Eames: “My degree is in Interior Design, and I am inspired by fabric, patterns, architectural elements, wonderful found objects and color. My art tends to be about line, rhythm, texture, and in metal I find a material of strength.”

Ritschel: “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, where I worked in the jewelry trade, carving original waxes for mass production in the jewelry manufacturing industry…Along with gold and silver, I work in mild steel, stainless steel, aluminum, copper and cement. My passion is welded sculpture. The process is something I truly thrive on.”

Women Who Weld will exhibit October 4-6 at the Bancroft Street Market Gallery on 2702 South 10th Street. For more details contact Melinda Eames at melindaeames@gmail.com or call 402-981-9343. For more info about W3 go to www.womenwhoweld.net