Image Maker

× Expand "Rey's World" acrylic on canvas 18 X 24 by Carl Dumicich

Carl Dumicich approaches his art as a means to inspire, teach and provoke further creativity. His next solo exhibit at Connect Gallery in September, brings together paintings and mixed media for a show filled with inspiration from life and popular culture.

As a scenic artist and designer for theatre, Dumicich looks to familiar icons from our collective culture to inspire creation and to pass knowledge down through the modern-day folklore found in film and television.

Science-fiction and comic fans will see their favorite characters in a context of art history and technique, emboldening an art discussion that centers evolving medium and story-telling.

Carl Dumicich’s opens September 5 and will be on display in the Front Gallery at Connect Gallery, 3901 Leavenworth until September 29. Reception for the opening will be Friday, September 14, 5:30-9pm. For more information, visit connectgallery.net.