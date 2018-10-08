× Expand Sean D Henry-Smith_Keisha_1", Digital C-print.

Omaha Creative Institute (OCI) presents In Thicket, featuring the work of photographer and poet Sean D. Henry-Smith. The exhibit is described by OCI as “a miniature translation for the artist’s latest evolving body of work, With You in the Slow Hour, which relays to viewers the importance of stillness and intimacy in photography.”

Henry-Smith’s previous works in this series elicit quiet contemplation while engaging the viewer in an active examination of our interpretations of the every-day and the real.

Exhibiting with Henry-Smith will be videographer Alexis Christine Maine, who also curated the exhibition. Maine combines self-captured content with “appropriated” content, calling to task our tendency to compare and judge as we participate in life.

The Omaha Creative Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide artists with professional development assistance through grants, training and facilitating exposure. Their Artist-run Exhibitions Program lends local artists backing and support for organizing, marketing and mounting a curated exhibition.

In Thicket is on display at the Omaha Creative Institute starting with a public opening on October 12th. The opening reception is from 6PM to 8PM, and the gallery is located at 1419 South 13th Street, suite 103. The exhibit will run through November 9th. Further information is available by calling 402-996-1092, or at their Facebook page, Omaha Creative Institute.