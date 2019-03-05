× Expand Composite image featuring David knox and Josh Johnson

In her newest curatorial endeavor for Amplify Arts, Ella Weber collaborates with David Knox and Josh Johnson for Invisible Synonyms, opening March 8 in the Generator Space on Vinton Street.

This exhibit investigates the way connections are made through familiar language and objects in literal and intangible ways and both common and disparate responses. With Weber’s work in digital and conceptual art, Knox’s background in performance and Johnson’s sculptural use of found objects, the result is a display of moving image, text, and three-dimensional structure that offers connective links between the commonalities that bind and motivate us.

Invisible Synonymsopens March 8 with a reception from 6-8pm and will be on view through April 26 at the Amplify Arts Generator Space, 1804 Vinton Street. For more information, visit amplifyarts.org.