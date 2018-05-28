Joint Venture

× Expand Photo by artist Misha Gordin

When it comes to reality, art and science have often enjoyed an unusual and unexpected partnership.

Art has always shed light on reality either by replicating it or expanding it. Science presents our understanding of the real world and what we create with in it based on that understanding. Be it technology, history books or culture, the two can enrich us, inspire us, even mislead us.

KANEKO’s newest collaborative installation, Reality, opening June 1, will challenge perceptions of that very “concept”. The exhibit brings together perspectives in art, science and technology that create, alter and reflect upon our sense of what is real.

Through different mediums and disciplines, the exhibit illustrates the way reality shifts and how it can be augmented to either align with our individual truth, to shape a public opinion or to reinforce a connectedness with our surroundings.

Features of this exhibit include: the “Wall of Hope” from the Heartland Workers Center-an interactive display of stories from immigrants and refugees in Nebraska; a virtual fire truck experience from Simulation in Motion-Nebraska and Tim Guthrie’s “Museum of Alternative History” which explores bias and dissonance within the museum structure.

From narrative to technical to conceptual, Realitybends the boundaries of truth and lived experience.

Reality will open to the public on June 1 and will run through September 26 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones Street. For more information visit thekaneko.org.