July BFF Features

As Benson First Friday continues to get its game on, there are several live and virtual exhibitions and opportunities for the July 3 edition.

In the midst of the quarantine, BFF has been working to provide artists a digital platform for showing and selling their work. On First Friday, it will be launching a new edition of its Virtual Artist Marketplace, which streams live on its Facebook Event and Instagram platforms. Anticipate 20+ featured vendors, live performances, raffles and coupons, and more.

In addition to opening the exhibition Remnants by Evan Stoler, Petshop will also highlight work done in quarantine through its recent artist call for Signs of the Times. Participating artists were given repurposed signs on which to express their individual responses to the recent challenges to creativity.

Mayflower Mobile will be presenting the work of its second artist-in-residence, Ameen Wahba. He is known as a musician and multimedia artist who recently curated and showed in the Generator Art Space exhibition Trope Honor in the fall of 2019.

Visit www.bffomaha.org or its Facebook page for more details, including any changes or updates to their events. Petshop is located at 2725 N. 62nd Street and is only open by appointment outside of BFF events. Find MaMO parked at the City Lights Art Project, 5603 NW Radial Highway. Organizers ask that visitors observe social distancing protocols.