Justifiably Proud

Pride is something the community would definitely like to feel a lot more of these days and the thoughtful folks at Benson First Friday are here to deliver that.

June is National Pride Month celebrating the LGBTQIA2S+ community, and BFF unveils tonight the start of a month and more of ongoing programs, including public art, online performances, a virtual artist market, fundraising, and other digital content.

Recognizing that there is, in the words of activist Marsha P. Johnson, “no pride for some of us without liberation for all of us,” BFF has now expanded its scope to participation in Black Lives Matter activities in Omaha.

A non-profit, BFF received a grant from the Equality Fund of the Omaha Community Foundation, which is allowing them to bring LGBTQIA2S+ artists and performers to the forefront of their 2020 programming through provided rehearsal space, performances and gallery exhibitions, youth workshops, art projects as well as payment for its artists’ efforts.

A sampling of June’s events beyond First Friday include: Second Friday (June 12) on Vinton Street, featuring storefront ofrendas and a new Benson/Vinton rainbow mural project; June 26 Day of Action with a variety of community partners; and June 27 Queer Nite (this year, an online streaming event). Later in the year, BFF will roll out a teen workshop series, new rural initiatives and Petshop exhibitions.

For more information, visit the organization’s website www.bffomaha.org or the BFF Omaha Facebook page.