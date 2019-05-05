Lasting Impression









In May, Connect Gallery will present a retrospective of Nebraska Sandhills native Anne Burkholder. Burkholder has been producing her impressionist landscape paintings for over 65 years. Her works has exhibited internationally and is in several public and private collections.

Her work is particularly influenced by the Nebraska landscape, the Sandhills and the Platte River. A self-professed romantic, she says at her website: “For me there is something special about the place where the sky meets the earth, a line sometimes clear and sharp, sometimes so diffuse, it melts into the scene without leaving a trace.”

This retrospective is not only a tribute to the artist but also to the Midwest’s fickle light and seasons and the variety of landforms in Nebraska.

Burkholder is the developer of the Burkholder Project in Lincoln, a collection of studios and galleries and loft-apartments, a mainstay in the Haymarket district since 1987. She is the recipient of many local and national awards.

Anne Burkholder: Retrospective: 60 Years of Painting continues until June 1. Connect will feature an artist’s reception from 5:30PM -9PM, on Friday, May 10th. Contact the gallery at 402-991-8234 for further information.