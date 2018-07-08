Less is More

× Expand Bob Wigton, plein aire "Apple Orchard 3"

Two artists from opposite ends of the spectrum are on display for Connect Gallery’s July exhibits opening July 11. Dr. Bob Wigton is featured in the Front Gallery. A watercolorist working in Pleine Aire style, Wigton captures scenes of nature with a soft, dappled brush stroke.

While Wigton’s two-dimensional works hang in the front gallery, Connect owner Tom Sitzman’s three-dimensional sculptures and furniture can be found in the Tiny Art Gallery (TAG) space.

× Expand "Drafting Table" by Tom Sitzman

Reducing his work down its essence and leaving out detail, Sitzman’s pieces do well in the equally minimal new TAG space. Inspired by Swedish Functionalism and Art Deco, his Funkis Furniture does not sacrifice design for function but is intensified by the even, efficient lines and structure.

Both shows open Wednesday, July 11 with an artist’s reception on Friday, July 13 and will be on display through Saturday July 28 at Connect Gallery, 3901 Leavenworth Street. For more information, visit connectgallery.net.